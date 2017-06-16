Pages Navigation Menu

Google Faces Record European Antitrust Fine – Fox Business

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Business


Google Faces Record European Antitrust Fine
BRUSSELS – The European Union's antitrust watchdog in the coming weeks is set to hit Alphabet Inc.'s Google with a record fine for manipulating its search results to favor its own comparison-shopping service, according to people familiar with the matter.
