Google uses ‘Wonder Woman’ to inspire next generation of female programmers
Google and Made With Code have developed an interactive coding project based on Warner Bros. upcoming Wonder Woman film to introduce teen girls to the fundamentals of computer science.
The post Google uses ‘Wonder Woman’ to inspire next generation of female programmers appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!