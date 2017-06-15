Google wants to solve the Silicon Valley housing crisis with quick-fix apartments

Google is attempting to partly solve the housing crisis in California’s Silicon Valley. How? By investing in modular housing in the area — which isn’t just cheaper than normal housing, but is also easier to build.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

