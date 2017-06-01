Gospel Music Frank Edwards – ‘Wetin you no fit do?’ – Pulse Nigeria
|
YouTube
|
Gospel Music Frank Edwards – 'Wetin you no fit do?'
Pulse Nigeria
The self-produced song helps brings us closer to the reality of the Love of Jesus. Published: 12:34 , Refreshed: 12:49; Abiola Solanke. Print; eMail · Frank Edwards – Wetin You No Fit Do play. Frank Edwards – Wetin You No Fit Do. (Rocktown Kings Corner).
VIDEO: Frank Edwards – Wetin You No Fit Do
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!