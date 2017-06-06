Gov Ahmed pledges to help Kwara restore lost glory in sports

Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara has reiterated his administration’s commitment to restoring the state’s lost glory in sports by re-launching towards regaining its famous position of home of champions.

Ahmed made the promise on Tuesday in Ilorin while receiving the team which finished as first runners-up in the Channels International Kids Cup Competition, Burahanudeen LGEA School of Ojagbooro in Ilorin.

The governor who also received the management of the senior national baseball and softball champion teams expressed his worry about the state’s situation in sports presently.

“I can recall that the state used to be the home of champions years back, but I wonder what happened along the line,’’ he said.

Ahmed then promised that his government would prioritise sports development by encouraging recognised talents and also work towards discovering hidden ones.

“Professionalism in sports has gone beyond just winning medals, but creating wealth for the youths.

“The state is more than ever before committed to investing heavily on sports development with a view to creating platform for our youths to develop themselves,’’ he said.

Ahmed urged the victorious students not to relent in their efforts in sports and advised them to strive hard by combining their educational pursuit with sports.

Mrs Olaide Olanrewaju and Joseph Oluwanisola, leaders of the football and baseball/softball teams respectively, expressed gratitude to the governor for his support for sports development in the state.

They said their successes were the result of the support they enjoyed from the state’s present administration, and called for continuous support and encouragement to further boost their morale.

