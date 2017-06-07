Gov. Akeredolu Denies Sacking LG Workers in Ondo

By Tope Fayehun

The Ondo State governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has denied reports that his administration had sacked 600 local government workers attached to traditional rulers across the state.

Some workers attached to various classes of traditional rulers on Monday alleged that the state government had tactically removed their names from the government remittal system of paying salaries .

The affected 600 workers who were adhoc staff integrated into local government service and made full members of staff, further alleged that government action, was discovered after the payment of the May salaries to workers in the state without paying the monarch’s workers that were being paid from council’s purse.

But the state the state governor ,in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Segun Ajiboye, on Wednesday said,the government does not have any plan to sack workers in the state.

Ajiboye said the removal of the workers’ name from the remittal does not in any way affect the payment of their salaries nor their status as workers on their respective places of assignment

He said the government’s decision was informed by the need to make the workers more dedicated to their duties and to be committed to traditional rulers they work for.

According to him, “the present administration led by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, is committed to make welfare of workers its priority. The government does not have any plan to sack workers in the state.”

The post Gov. Akeredolu Denies Sacking LG Workers in Ondo appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng.

