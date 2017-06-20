Gov Al-Makura Donates 20 Laptops To Nasarawa NUJ

BY DONATUS NADI, Lafia

Nasarawa State governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura has donated 20 units of laptop computers to the state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to enhance research and efficient management of information.

LEADERSHIP reports that the gesture was in fulfillment of an earlier pledge made by the governor after donating the sum of N5 million for the renovation of the NUJ press centre and donation of a block of 5 classrooms for the takeoff of the union’s primary school.

Al-Makura ,who made the donation through his media aide, Ahmed Tukur,said as critical stakeholders in nation building, the fourth estate must be provided with the necessary input to better inform and educate the people and government.

He described the fulfillment of the promise as part of the government’s determination to build the capacity of practicing journalists in the state.

He, therefore, charged journalists in the state to always be fair in their reportage, noting that sensationalism, lopsided reportage of willful blackmail is counterproductive to the growth and development of any nation.

Receiving the items, the Nasarawa state NUJ chairman, Mr. Dogo Shammah, thanked the governor for fulfilling his promises to the union, stating that they would be put into good use by practicing journalists in the state.

He assured that the new found partnership between the union and government would be sustained to extensively highlight the impact of the revolutionary strides achieved by the present administration.

