Gov. Al-Makura Swears-In New Special Adviser On Security
BY DONATUS NADI, Lafia
Nasarawa state governor, Umaru Tanko Almakura has expressed the need
to be proactive in ensuring that the state remains peaceful to
continue on its part of collective prosperity and development.
Governor Almakura made this known as he swore-in Brigadier General
Mohammed Ibn Umar Adeka (rtd) as his new special adviser on security
matters.
The event which took place at the Lafia government house on Thursday
had in attendance members of the state security and executive
councils.
He explained that the appointment may come as a surprise to many
coming at a time when the state is enjoying enduring peace, but
insisted however that the appointment was to enable issues be tackled
before they snowball into major security matters.
Governor Almakura stated that General Adeka would add the value to the
harmony currently being enjoyed in the state , as he would bring his
vast military experience which enabled him rise to the rank of a
General to bare on the security of the state.
He described General Adeka as a patriotic, hard working person who
adheres to best practices in any given area of responsibility, stating
that having successfully served the country and he was now available
to serve the state.
He expressed confidence that General Adeka would be a valuable
addition to the administration.
The new Special Adviser thanked the Governor for finding him worthy of
the appointment, he promised to discharge his duties to the best of
his abilities for the good of the state .
The post Gov. Al-Makura Swears-In New Special Adviser On Security appeared first on leadership.ng.
This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
