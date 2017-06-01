Gov. Al-Makura Swears-In New Special Adviser On Security

BY DONATUS NADI, Lafia

Nasarawa state governor, Umaru Tanko Almakura has expressed the need

to be proactive in ensuring that the state remains peaceful to

continue on its part of collective prosperity and development.

Governor Almakura made this known as he swore-in Brigadier General

Mohammed Ibn Umar Adeka (rtd) as his new special adviser on security

matters.

The event which took place at the Lafia government house on Thursday

had in attendance members of the state security and executive

councils.

He explained that the appointment may come as a surprise to many

coming at a time when the state is enjoying enduring peace, but

insisted however that the appointment was to enable issues be tackled

before they snowball into major security matters.

Governor Almakura stated that General Adeka would add the value to the

harmony currently being enjoyed in the state , as he would bring his

vast military experience which enabled him rise to the rank of a

General to bare on the security of the state.

He described General Adeka as a patriotic, hard working person who

adheres to best practices in any given area of responsibility, stating

that having successfully served the country and he was now available

to serve the state.

He expressed confidence that General Adeka would be a valuable

addition to the administration.

The new Special Adviser thanked the Governor for finding him worthy of

the appointment, he promised to discharge his duties to the best of

his abilities for the good of the state .

The post Gov. Al-Makura Swears-In New Special Adviser On Security appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

