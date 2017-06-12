Pages Navigation Menu

Gov. Amosun and President Buhari’s assistant Abike Dabiri set to become in-laws

President Buhari’s assistant on foreign relations and diaspora and former member of the House of Representatives Dabiri-Erewa’s son, Oladipo, and Gov. Amosun of Ogun State daughter, Ayomide, will reportedly hold their traditional wedding on Saturday July 8, 2017 in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. It has also been gathered that the wedding between the politicians children, […]

Hello. Add your message here.