Gov Ayade vows to get justice for late Joy Odama

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA—Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has taken over the murder case of late Miss Joy Odama, a 200 Level student of Cross River State University of Science and Technology, CRUTEC, allegedly murdered by one Alhaji on December 21, 2016, in Karmo, Abuja.

Ayade vowed that late Odama and her family will get justice on this matter.

This was disclosed by the Special Adviser on Branding and Communication to the Governor, Dr Dorncklaimz Enamhe.

The late Odama was 20 years old and hails from Okuku in Yala Local Government of Cross River State.

Enamhe said: “Governor Ayade vowed to fight for justice for late Odama and the killer brought to book.

“The Governor has also mandated the Cross River State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Joe Abang, to mobilise and proceed on with the case, and has constituted a legal team, led by former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Kanu Agabi (SAN), to ensure justice prevails in this case.”

The post Gov Ayade vows to get justice for late Joy Odama appeared first on Vanguard News.

