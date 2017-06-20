Gov Bello bags Elegance Recognition Award for Africa

By Boluwaji Obahopo- Lokoja

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has been selected as one of the recipients of the 2017 Elegance Recognition Award for Africa by the London based newspaper outfit; The Elegance Magazine.

This was made known yesterday by the publisher of the magazine, Ms Lady Chilel Sarr through a press statement made available to newsmen in Lokoja.

Ms Sarr said the Governor’s tactical approach to tackling insecurity and broaden communication of government activities earned him the award.

“May I use this opportunity to congratulate you on your achievements within this short time in office. The quality of leadership and your style of governance and security you adopted in the administration of Kogi State is a model to other state of Nigeria.

“It is in view of this efforts, that Elegance Magazine nominate you for the Security and Press Freedom award in view of your efforts at curbing kidnapping, and other violent crimes in the state. And making policies stay at the corridor of the masses through effective communication with the people of the state.

“Your Excellency, you are one of the few with huge success stories. Your achievements as business man, politician and governor of Kogi State; speak volume about the success in Africa”.

Elegance Magazine is a pan – Africa Magazine published in London and circulating in USA, Canada, and eight Africa countries.

It would be recalled that prior to the advent of the present administration in the state, KOGI was always in the news for insecurity. But the Governor has made appreciable impact in restoring security to the Confluence State.

When contacted for comments, the Director General on Media and Strategy to the Governor, Kingsley Fanwo confirmed the award.

“My Office has been contacted by the management of the Magazine and we want to express our profound gratitude to the reputable London-based media outfit for recognizing what the Governor is doing to develop Kogi State.

“The administration of Alh. Yahaya Bello has recorded giant strides in education, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructures and job creation. We are on track to delivering development to the state through our New Direction Agenda. His Excellency will continue to ensure progress in the state as well as enthrone an effective civil service which is capable of helping his administration change Kogi State from hopelessness to prosperity”.

Fanwo said the administration of Governor Yahaya Bello will remain focused despite the deliberate attempts to distract it.

