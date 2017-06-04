Gov. Bello is suffering from most chronic form of madness – Dino Melaye

Senator representing Kogi West, Senator Dino Melaye, has taken yet another swipe at his state governor, Y ahaya Bello, saying the governor is “suffering from most chronic form of madness already and that is the prelude to his final destruction.”

Dino who fired the verbal salvo at Governor Bello through his Instagram page had equally, last two days ago, described his State Governor as an “olodo governor” over his inability to pay civil servants in the state.

He wrote: “Well, like the good NAPOLEON said: never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.

“It is normal for mad people to conceive impossibility.

“Let them dance the dance of madness and schizophrenics. Recall who???

“When the gods want to destroy a man, they make him mad in the first instance. Yahaya bello is suffering from most chronic from of madness already and that is the prelude to his final destruction.”

However, Governor Bello had earlier said there is no rift between him and Dino Melaye.

But this attacks from the senator is rather calling to question the relationship between both men.

