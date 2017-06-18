Gov Emmanuel Swear-in New Chief Judge

By Bernard Tolani Dada, Uyo

The Judiciary in Akwa Ibom has been commended for maintaining clean record of integrity and professionalism which has brought a good image to the state over the years.

Governor Emmanuel stated this at the weekend while swearing in Justice Godwin Abraham as the new state Chief Judge at the government house in Uyo.

He saluted all previous heads of the judiciary in the state for steering the ship with utmost credibility, maintaining that, “the judiciary in this state is completely out of scandal, it has never happened. This we hear in other places but in our state, the level of professionalism and integrity of the judiciary have been upheld over time.

He commended Justice Abraham on his emergence as the 7th substantive Chief Judge of the state, describing him as an extraordinary talented legal luminary.

Governor Emmanuel lauded Justice Abraham’s steadfastness to the rule of law and sense of patriotism to the Akwa Ibom project, maintaining that, “I have never heard that anybody ever influenced Justice Abraham anywhere.”

He told the Judiciary boss of his desire to sustain the cordial relationship between the executive and the judiciary, describing the judiciary as an important pillar of democracy.

The Governor maintained that his government will continue to pay premium to the people and consider their interest in every action it takes.

He described the elevation as a reward for hard work and sincerity which did not come about by man’s influence but through God’s Grace.

The governor sought for partnership of the three arms of government to seek God’s intervention over the state.

