Gov Emmanuel vows to stay in PDP

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

GOVERNOR of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, on Monday, insisted he will not dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), no matter who the Supreme Court favours between Senator Ali Modu Sheriff and Senator Ahmed Makarfi in the ongoing chairmanship tussle. Emmanuel made these remarks, while speaking in Lagos at an interaction with journalists. The Governor […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

