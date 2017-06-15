Gov Gaidem Approves Recruitment Of 70 Health Workers – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Gov Gaidem Approves Recruitment Of 70 Health Workers
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The Yobe State Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam, has approved the recruitment of 38 nurses who have just graduated from the state own Dr. Shehu Sule College of Nursing and Midwifery, Damaturu. The approval was contained in a statement from the Director of …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!