Gov Ikpeazu Dissolves Cabinet, Sacks All But Two Aides [See Names]

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Abia Governor Dissolves Cabinet. Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu (PhD) has dissolved his cabinet including personal aides, Special Advisers, Commissioners and Senior Special Assistants.  However, All but two Commissioners affected. The surviving commissioners are the Commissioners for Finance and Justice. All Special Advisers and Senior Special Assistants dissolved. Noteworthy too is that the outgoing Commissioner for …

