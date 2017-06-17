Gov. Ikpeazu sacks commissioners, advisers

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has dissolved the state executive council. The dissolution was contained in a statement signed and posted on the state government’s official website by the Permanent Secretary, Government House, Mr Onyii Wamah on Friday night.

