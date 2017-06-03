Gov. Masari vows to recover N50.5bn ‘looted’ by predecessor

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has vowed to use all legal means to recover N50.5 billion allegedly looted by the immediate past administration ex-Gov.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

