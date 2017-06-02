Gov.Obaseki appoints 192 special assistants to serve at grassroots level

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo has appointed 192 Special Assistants to serve as representatives of the government at the grassroots. The Secretary to the State Government, Mr Osarodion Ogie, in a statement on Friday said the appointees were selected from the 192 electoral wards in the 18 local government areas in the state. The SSG …

The post Gov.Obaseki appoints 192 special assistants to serve at grassroots level appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

