Gov. Okowa Eulogises Delta House Leader, Owhefere At 54

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has eulogized the Majority Leader of the Delta State House of Assembly and member representing Isoko North State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Barrister Tim Kome Owhefere for demonstrating exceptional capacity, humility and patriotism in handling the affairs of the Assembly as House Leader.

In a congratulatory message on Friday, signed by His Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu to mark Hon. Owhefere’s 54th Birthday Anniversary, Gov. Okowa commended the Delta House Leader for exhibiting abiding faith and commitment to the ideals of democracy and rule of law.

The Governor described Owhefere as cerebral lawmaker of impeccable competence and pride to the legislative institution, adding that “Delta State is blessed to have competent lawmakers in the class of Hon.Tim Owhefere.

“Since your emergence as the Majority Leader of the House, you have not left any one in doubt as to your capacity to handle matters of state interest, development and progress ” Okowa said.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, I celebrate with one of Delta’s finest lawmaker, Hon. Tim Owhefere on the occasion of his 54th birthday anniversary today June, 16th 2017.

“You have brought your vast knowledge, experience and worthy ideals to bear in the discharge of the functions of your office and we are entirely grateful to you.

“It is on record that the good and harmonious working relationship between the Executive and Legislature in the State is no doubt attributable to your ability to navigate the contours of the Assembly as House Leader”.

“I therefore charge you to continue in your quest to provide leadership in the House as we seek further ways of partnership in our quest to bring prosperity for all Deltans.”

“While wishing you a happy birthday celebration, I pray God Almighty continues to keep you in good health and bless you with many more years of robust service to the people of Isoko North in particular and Delta State in general”, the Governor concluded.

