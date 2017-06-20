Gov. Okowa Hails Delta Speaker, Oborevwori On His Birthday

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has congratulated the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on the occasion of his birthday anniversary on Monday June 19, 2017.

In a congratulatory message on Monday, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu to mark Hon. Oborevwori’s birthday, Gov. Okowa commended the Speaker for exhibiting exemplary leadership and commitment to the ideals of democracy and rule of law.

The Governor described Speaker Oborevwori as a leader of impeccable disposition.

The Governor remarked that since his emergence as Speaker, Oborevwori have left no one in doubt as to his capacity to handle matters of state interest, development and progress.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, I celebrate with one of Delta’s finest lawmaker, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori on the occasion of his birthday anniversary today June, 19th 2017.

“Mr. Speaker, you have brought your vast knowledge, experience and worthy ideals to bear in the discharge of the functions of your office and we are entirely grateful to you.

“I therefore charge you to continue in your quest to provide leadership in the House as we seek further ways of partnership in our avowed determination to bring prosperity for all Deltans.”

“While wishing you a happy birthday celebration, I pray God Almighty continues to keep you in good health and bless you with many more years of robust service to the people of Okpe State Constituency in particular and Delta State in general”, the Governor concluded.

The post Gov. Okowa Hails Delta Speaker, Oborevwori On His Birthday appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

