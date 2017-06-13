Gov Ortom urges council chairmen to fast track devt
GOVERNOR Samuel Ortom of Benue State, yesterday, called on the 23 newly elected council chairmen to fast track development at the grassroots. The governor made the call while swearing-in the chairmen at the Ibrahim Badamosi Babagida, IBB, Square in Makurdi, the state capital. The election which brought the 23 council chairmen on board was conducted […]
