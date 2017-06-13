Pages Navigation Menu

Gov Ortom urges council chairmen to fast track devt

Posted on Jun 13, 2017

GOVERNOR Samuel Ortom of Benue State, yesterday, called on the 23 newly elected council chairmen to fast track development at the grassroots. The governor made the call while swearing-in the chairmen at the Ibrahim Badamosi Babagida, IBB, Square in Makurdi, the state capital. The election which brought the 23 council chairmen on board was conducted […]

