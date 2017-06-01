Gov Ortom urges ghost workers to quit civil service

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has advised those collecting salaries wrongly to quit the civil service before the law catches up with them. The governor, who gave the advice while receiving delegations from Isherev and Tiev communities in Buruku and Vandeikya Local Government Areas yesterday at the Government House, Makurdi, noted that when a […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

