Gov. Ortom votes, sure of APC victory in Benue LG polls

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Gov Samuel Ortom of Benue has expressed optimism that the All Progressive Congress (APC) would win the ongoing local government elections in the state. “I am very impressed with the organisation of the exercise and the massive turnout; I am happy that people are excited to vote. I am optimistic that the APC will sweep the polls,” Ortom said in Guma, shortly after casting his vote.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

