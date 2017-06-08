GOV POLL: Ex-Rep lauds Amosun over support for Ogun West

By Dave Oso

abeokuta—A former member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Abiodun Akinlade, has commended Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State for his public endorsement of the Ogun West zone as his successor.

Ogun West zone of the state is yet to produce a governor 41 years after the creation of the state.

But Governor Amosun recently expressed his resolve to support the Ogun West district for his party’s ticket in the build-up to the 2019 governorship election.

Speaking with newsmen in Abeokuta, Akinlade, who represented Yewa South-Ipokia Constituency between 2003 to 2015, said the governor has chosen to follow the path of justice and equity, adding that posterity will not forget his bold step.

According to him, Ogun West has been the most marginalised of the three zones in the state, adding that it is only just and right for all political parties in the state to follow the governor’s path and the All Progressives Congress (APC), in zoning their governorship ticket to the zone.

He said: “As a stakeholder in our state, I want to commend our governor for daring the odds and publicly identifying with the Ogun West people in our quest to break the over 40-year-old jinx in the state. Posterity will not forget him and we believe that the zone will succeed him in 2019.”

“I want to urge our people to put our house in order and eschew the practice of the past that debarred us from reaching the Promised Land,” Akinlade said.

He urged traditional rulers and elders in the state to support the governor and other leaders committed to the Ogun west cause.

