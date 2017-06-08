Pages Navigation Menu

Gov. Tambuwal announces free education for children of beggars

Sokoto State Government has announced free education for children of beggars, vulnerable and other less-privileged members of the society. Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto made the announcement on Wednesday at a special breakfast (iftar) session organised for hundreds of them by the state government. Tambuwal said that a pilot scheme started in 2016 in three…

