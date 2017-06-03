Gov Umahi reshuffles cabinet, recalls AG months after suspension

Samson Nwafor, Abakaliki Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State yesterday reshuffled his cabinet, but sacked no appointee, even as he recalled Mrs. Queen Agwu, the state Accountant General, AG, who was suspended last year. The state Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Sen. Emmanuel Onwe, disclosed this while briefing journalists at Government House,§ […]

