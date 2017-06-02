Gov Umahi Reshuffles Cabinet, Sacks Exco Committee On IGR

By Obinna Ogbonnaya

The Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi has reshuffled members of the State Executive Council with the former State Commissioner for Solid Minerals, Hon Sabinus Nwankwagu to now head the ministry of Board Peace and Conflict Resolution while his counterpart in the Ministry of Board Peace and Conflict Resolution, Mr. Francis Orji will now head, Ministry of Solid Minerals.

Briefing journalist after the State Executive Council meeting in Abakaliki, the State Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Senator Emmanuel Onwe disclose that the former Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Ogodo Ali now move to Economic Empowerment while that of Economic Empowerment, Mr. Donatus Njoku will now head, Ministry of Environment.

Others that were reshuffled include, the Former Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Assembly Matters, Hon Ikechukwu Ogbu is now, Senior Special Assistant on Salt and Cement while the SSA on Cement, Mr. Sunday Ugwuocha is now SA on Assembly Matter. The former SA ON Talent Development, Hon Mrs. Jacinta Nworie has been moved to SA on Income Tax.

Former SA on Primary Health for Ebonyi North, Dr. Chris Achi is now SA on Primary Health while the SA on Primary Health, Ebonyi Central Mrs. Obianuju Aloh has been moved to Information and Communication Technology. The former Special Adviser to the Governor on Primary Health for Ebonyi South, Mr. Chikere Omebe is now the Special Adviser on Training. The former SA on ICT, Mr. Aja Nwabueze is now SA on Housing while that of Income Tax, Mr. Martin Ukwuegbu is now SA on IGR.

Others posted to other departments includes, SA on Transport, Mr. Philip Ewuru who now moves to Environment while that of Attitudinal Change, Mr. Puis Eze moves to Talent Development. Former SAs on Women and Child covering the 3 senatorial zones are now unbundled and bundled into SAs on industries on the basis of their respective zones of origin.

The State Governor who recently appointed more 11 Special Advisers and Senior Special Advisers also assigned portfolio to them. Hon Ikechukwu Nwobo is SSA on Power while Prof Ndubuisi Idenyi is the SSA on Agric Services.

According to the State Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, the Governor during the council meeting recalled the State Accountant General, Mrs. Queen Agwu who has been on suspension since last year over alleged incompetence.

The Governor also during the council meeting dissolved the Exco Committee on Internally Generated Revenue and in its place constituted a new team headed by the State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kelechi Igwe.

