Government to take over Nkonya, Alavanyo lands — Nitiwul – Graphic Online

Government to take over Nkonya, Alavanyo lands — Nitiwul
The government is in the process of acquiring the disputed land at Alavanyo and Nkonya in the Volta Region for the purpose of turning it into a military training camp. The Minister of Defence, Mr Dominic Nitiwul, said the process, which was begun by …
Stop Nkonya and Alavanyo crises once and for all
Nkonya, Alavanyo conflict: Traditional rulers back gov't takeover of disputed lands.
