Governor Akeredolu Presents N169bn Budget To Ondo State Assembly

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Tuesday presented the 2017 appropriation bill of N169.720bn to the State House of Assembly.

Akeredolu, who was not present during the plenary session of the Assembly, presented the budget proposal through the Clerk of the House, Mr. Bode Adeyelu.

A summary of the budget proposal showed that N58.097bn was earmarked for capital expenditure, while recurrent expenditure would gulp N95.123bn. N8.127bn was also proposed for debt servicing.

Also, N5.374bn was budgeted for statutory transfer.

During the plenary, the motion for the presentation of the budget was moved by the majority leader of the Assembly, Mr. Joseph Araoyinbo, and was seconded by the deputy speaker, Mr. Iroju Ogundeji.

After going through the second reading, the House ordered that the budget should be committed to the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation for further process on the passage.

Giving a speech on the bill, a former speaker of the Assembly, Mrs. Jumoke Akindele, urged the committee on appropriations to give the bill a speedy passage for the benefit of the people of the state.

Akindele also lauded Akeredolu for allocating a substantial amount to the Ondo State University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa in the budget, and for paying attention to the institution

The post Governor Akeredolu Presents N169bn Budget To Ondo State Assembly appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

