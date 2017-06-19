Governor Ambode swears in LASIEC commissioners

Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Monday has sworn in new Commissioners of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC). The Governor also swore in members of the State’s Public Procurement Agency, Audit Service Commission, Director-General of the State’s Safety Commission and also inaugurated members of the State Science and Innovation Council. The …

