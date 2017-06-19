Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Governor Ambode swears in LASIEC commissioners

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Monday has sworn  in new Commissioners of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission  (LASIEC). The Governor also swore in members of the State’s Public Procurement Agency, Audit Service Commission, Director-General of the State’s Safety Commission and also inaugurated members of the State Science and Innovation Council. The …

The post Governor Ambode swears in LASIEC commissioners appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.