Governor Ayade issues riot act to Cross Rivers workers who embark on strike

Though, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and her counterpart, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have concluded plans to embark on planned industrial action from Monday, June 19th over demands on several promises that have not been fulfilled by the Governor Ben Ayade-led government, has issued riot act on any civil servants that joins the strike […]

Governor Ayade issues riot act to Cross Rivers workers who embark on strike

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

