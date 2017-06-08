Governor Ayodele Fayose warns Masquerades in the State

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has warned masqueraders who engage in disrupting the peace of the public. The governor, who gave the warning at a press conference in Ado Ekiti, said any masquerader caught beating people or attacking those in worship houses would henceforth be publicly unveiled and arrested. Fayose condemned the recent attack on …

The post Governor Ayodele Fayose warns Masquerades in the State appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

