Governor Bello explains why Kogi indigenes want Dino Melaye recalled from Senate

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, on Wednesday described Senator Dino Melaye as a social deviate in the Senate. He said his constituents were in the process of recalling him, because “they have learnt from their bitter mistake”. He stated this while addressing State House reporters, after meeting with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo. Bello urged […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

