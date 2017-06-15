Governor Bello is a compound fool, high on cheap drugs – Dino Melaye

The Senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, Senator Dino Melaye has described his state governor, Governor Yahaya Bello as a compound fool under the influence of cheap drugs. Governor Bello had on Wednesday described Senator Melaye as a social deviate in the Senate, saying that his constituents were in the process of recalling him, because […]

Governor Bello is a compound fool, high on cheap drugs – Dino Melaye

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

