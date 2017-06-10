Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Governor Bello is spending N1billion to have me recalled from Senate – Dino Melaye

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has claimed that Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has budgeted N1billion to have him recalled from the Senate. Melaye has described the process to recall him from the upper legislative chamber as an exercise in futility and insists he is focused on defending the “poor and defenseless” […]

Governor Bello is spending N1billion to have me recalled from Senate – Dino Melaye

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.