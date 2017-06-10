Governor Bello is spending N1billion to have me recalled from Senate – Dino Melaye

The Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has claimed that Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has budgeted N1billion to have him recalled from the Senate. Melaye has described the process to recall him from the upper legislative chamber as an exercise in futility and insists he is focused on defending the “poor and defenseless” […]

Governor Bello is spending N1billion to have me recalled from Senate – Dino Melaye

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

