Governor Denies Sacking Local Government Workers – Information Nigeria

Governor Denies Sacking Local Government Workers
All Progressives Congress chieftain, Rotimi Odunayo Akeredolu has denied sacking hundreds of council workers following a viral report. The Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu on Wednesday said he did not sack any worker of the local governments …
