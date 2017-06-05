Governor Fayose patronise black market hawkers in Ekiti state

The Special adviser of Public Communications and New Media to Ekiti State Government, Lere Olayinka, on Monday shared pictures of Governor Fayose patronizing Okada Riders hawking Petrol on the streets of Ado Ekiti, while the strike embarked on by petrol marketers in the state continues. See more photos after the cut. Source: ( Linda Ikeji …

The post Governor Fayose patronise black market hawkers in Ekiti state appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

