Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Governor Fayose’s Prophecy Comes To Pass As CCT Frees Bukola Saraki

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

One of the ‘prophecies’ made by the Ekiti state Governor, Ayodele Fayose for 2017 has come to pass.

The Governor predicted earlier this year that the Code of Conduct Tribunal will absolve the Senate President, Bukola Saraki (discharge and acquit him).

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Today, 14 June 2017, the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) discharged Saraki for lack of evidence to continue with the case and dismissed all 18

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.