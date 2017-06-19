Governor Ikpeazu makes fresh appointments, silent on new SSG, Commissioners
Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, at the weekend made three new appointments. This came less than 48 hours after he dissolved his entire cabinet, retaining only his Chief of Staff, Sunny Nwakodo, and two Commissioners (Finance) Obinna Oriaku and (Justice and Attorney-General), Umeh Kalu. All the Commissioners had presented their scorecards at a forum attended […]
