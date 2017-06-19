Governor Ikpeazu makes fresh appointments, silent on new SSG, Commissioners

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, at the weekend made three new appointments. This came less than 48 hours after he dissolved his entire cabinet, retaining only​ ​his Chief of Staff, Sunny Nwakodo,​ ​and​ ​two Commissioners (Finance) Obinna Oriaku and (Justice and Attorney-General), Umeh Kalu. ​All the ​Commissioners had present​ed ​their scorecards at a forum attended […]

