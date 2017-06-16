Pages Navigation Menu

Governor Ikpeazu sacks SSG, cabinet, retains only 2 commissioners

Posted on Jun 16, 2017

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu on Friday dissolved his entire cabinet. DAILY POST learnt that all but two Commissioners were affected. Those he retained are Commissioners of Finance, Obinna Oriaku and Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Umeh Kalu. Ikpeazu also sacked his personal aidesincluding all​ Special Advisers and Senior Special Assistants​.​ The Chief of Staff […]

