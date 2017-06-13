Governor Ortom Swears In 23 Council Chairmen In Benue State

Governor Samuel Ortom on Monday swore in 23 council areas chairmen in Benue State.

During the swearing in ceremony in Makurdi, the state capital, the governor advised the 23 newly elected council areas chairmen in the state to be prudent with local governments’ finances to enable them execute projects that would have positive impact on the people.

Ortom further warned them against running the councils as sole administrators.

He said: “You should carry along your deputies and councilors, as well as other stakeholders who would help in the delivery of health care, education, agriculture services and other areas of need at the grassroots. “The era of sharing government money with cronies or elders is over. Government money is only for development purposes to positively touch the lives of the people. Let me restate my pledge that the state government under my watch will not tamper with any money that accrues to the councils under any guise.”

The governor also stated that the recent law on anti-grazing was timely in spite of the argument and criticism it generated and charged the chairmen to ensure its successful implementation across the state.

“You are aware of the heat the bill generated. Therefore, as the chief security officers of your respective councils, you have to be alert to ensure that no individual or group take the laws into their own hands. “There cannot be progress or development without peace. So, peace building should be your cardinal objective at all times,” he said.

The post Governor Ortom Swears In 23 Council Chairmen In Benue State appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

