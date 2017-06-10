Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Governor Samuel Ortom receives backing from Obasanjo to run for second term

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Mr. Obasanjo spoke on Saturday in Makurdi after commissioning the Schools of Nursing and Midwifery. He said he was impressed with what he saw at the two schools, which lost official recognition for the past three years, but with the help of the governor they regained accreditation. He said all the facilities that were lacking, …

The post Governor Samuel Ortom receives backing from Obasanjo to run for second term appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.