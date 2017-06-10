Governor Samuel Ortom receives backing from Obasanjo to run for second term

Mr. Obasanjo spoke on Saturday in Makurdi after commissioning the Schools of Nursing and Midwifery. He said he was impressed with what he saw at the two schools, which lost official recognition for the past three years, but with the help of the governor they regained accreditation. He said all the facilities that were lacking, …

