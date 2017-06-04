Pages Navigation Menu

Governor Seriake Dickson and wife dedicate their Quadruplets (photos)

Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson, who welcomed quadruplets with his wife Rachael last year after many years of marriage, dedicated them all today at King of Glory Chapel,Government House. Dignitaries also joined the first family of Bayelsa State Governor Dickson & his wife to  dedicate their quadruplets. Here are more photos below;

