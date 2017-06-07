Governor Wike and wife celebrate Real Madrid’s Champions League Victory (Photos)

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and wife, Eberechi Suzzette celebrated Real Madrid’s victory with some friends and close associates. The victory party held at the Government House Port Harcourt on Tuesday night. M0re photos below….

The post Governor Wike and wife celebrate Real Madrid’s Champions League Victory (Photos) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

