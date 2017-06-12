Governor Yahaya Bello denies sponsoring Dino Melaye’s recall

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has denied sponsoring the mobilization of Senator Dino Melaye’s constituents to recall him from the National Assembly He said this in reaction to the claims that he allegedly earmarked N1billion to facilitate the recall of the lawmaker who represents Kogi West Senatorial District at the red chamber. Bello, […]

Governor Yahaya Bello denies sponsoring Dino Melaye’s recall

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

