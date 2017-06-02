Governors blame Jonathan for substandard rice in Nigeria – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Governors blame Jonathan for substandard rice in Nigeria
NAIJ.COM
The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) has blamed the Jonathan administration for the huge consignment of substandard rice still finding its way into the Nigerian market. READ ALSO: Presidency reveals why Osinbajo postponed budget signing. The governors …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
