Govs Forum laments importation of bad rice by Jonathan administration

The Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, has expressed concern over the arrival in the country of low quality rice ordered during the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan.

The NGF in a statement said the rice which it described as harmful to human beings came through waivers given to political patrons of the administration as a way of compensation for financial support to the 2015 Jonathan presidential campaign.

The statement issued by the Head, Media & Public Affairs of the NGF Abulrazaque Bello- Barkindo said the rice is still finding its way into Nigerian markets despite having stayed for years in their various countries of production.

Noting that while the bulk of the rice was stale, others were either rejected in other countries or had overstayed in various warehouses before they found their way into Nigeria through the activities of some unscrupulous elements.

The NGF thus charged the Customs to shed light on the matter as the governors expressed concern that Nigerians were either falling sick or losing their lives to the consumption of substandard produce.

The governors frowned at the situation where Nigerians snubbed locally-produced commodity in preference for foreign ones which were most of the time, stale, contaminated or fake.

The NCS boss has meanwhile affirmed that there is no alteration in the prohibition of imported rice through the land borders.

even as he noted the upsurge in the illicit activity.

In a brief to the NGF through the Deputy Comptroller-General, Dangaladima Aminu the customs said that the rice was usually smuggled into the country through unauthorized border routes which span more than 4000km and that the smugglers were aided by border communities who alternated between motorcycles, canoes and rafts to smuggle contraband rice into the country.

Aminu said, “your excellencies, it may interest you to note that a motorcycle can make up to 30 trips with six 50kg bags of rice per night depending on the distance and when the border communities are not smuggling the produce themselves, they are aiding or providing cover for smugglers.”

