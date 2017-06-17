Govt clears air – ZNBC
|
ZNBC
|
Govt clears air
ZNBC
The Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs has dismissed with contempt the statement circulating on social media alleging that Government is contemplating to ban the Catholic Church or any other Church in Zambia. Permanent Secretary in the …
