Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Govt gives permission to set up 50 LPG plants to replace natural gas – Bangladesh News 24 hours

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Bangladesh News 24 hours

Govt gives permission to set up 50 LPG plants to replace natural gas
Bangladesh News 24 hours
The finance minister in his speech has said that the government has given permission to set up 50 plants of Liquid Petroleum Gas or LPG in an attempt to replace natural gas with the LPGs in vehicles and the households. Duties on the import of necessary …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.